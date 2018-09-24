BidaskClub Lowers Sodastream International (SODA) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SODA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sodastream International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Sodastream International from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sodastream International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sodastream International from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.60.

SODA opened at $143.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.42. Sodastream International has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. Sodastream International had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Sodastream International’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Sodastream International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sodastream International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sodastream International by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sodastream International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 56,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sodastream International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sodastream International by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sodastream International

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

