BidaskClub Lowers Materialise (MTLS) to Sell

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

MTLS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.28 million, a PE ratio of -352.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.63. Materialise has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.92 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.19%. research analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Materialise by 46.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 176,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 56,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Materialise by 20.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 254,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

