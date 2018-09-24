BidaskClub Lowers Materialise (MTLS) to Sell

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
MTLS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.28 million, a PE ratio of -352.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.63. Materialise has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $16.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Materialise by 46.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 176,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 56,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Materialise by 20.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 254,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.
Materialise Company Profile
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
