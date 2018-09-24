BidaskClub Downgrades Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SONA opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $18.24.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 8.52%. equities research analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Outfitter Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 21.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter valued at about $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.