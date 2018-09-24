BidaskClub Downgrades Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th.

Shares of NSSC opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.35.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $27.26 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 88,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 726,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

