BHP Billiton plc (BBL) Stake Lessened by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its stake in shares of BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,746 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,223,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Billiton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,838,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,233,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Billiton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 197,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67,850 shares during the period. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $44.04 on Monday. BHP Billiton plc has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from BHP Billiton’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 6.06%. BHP Billiton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

