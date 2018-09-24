Berenberg Bank Raises City Pub Group (CPC) Price Target to GBX 260

City Pub Group (LON:CPC) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 205 ($2.67) to GBX 260 ($3.39) in a report issued on Thursday. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of City Pub Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 250 ($3.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

City Pub Group stock opened at GBX 236 ($3.07) on Thursday. City Pub Group has a 1 year low of GBX 165 ($2.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.39).

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

