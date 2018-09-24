Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for STAAR Surgical (STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $46.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,695.00 and a beta of 1.86. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.04%. analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Wall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $206,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,317.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,807,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 257,549 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

