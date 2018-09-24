Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of BZH opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.33 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

