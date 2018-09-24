BB&T Securities LLC Takes Position in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 5,171.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 99,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 7,663.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in LKQ by 605.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 229.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $268,716.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wellington Shields raised shares of LKQ from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $32.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

