BB&T Securities LLC Takes $387,000 Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.27.

NYSE QSR opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

