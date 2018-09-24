BB&T Securities LLC Has $445,000 Position in Relx PLC (RELX)

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Relx by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Relx by 15.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. Relx PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.14. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

