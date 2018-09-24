Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €123.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.34 ($116.68).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €76.52 ($88.98) on Friday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.