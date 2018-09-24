Basf (BASFY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Basf stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.02 billion for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 17.47%. analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

