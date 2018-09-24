Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.26 Million Position in Toro Co (TTC)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of Toro worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meristem LLP purchased a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Toro by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 409,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 301,120 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Toro by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $62.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $67.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In other news, VP William E. Brown, Jr. sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $360,557.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,615,420.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

