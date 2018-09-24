Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.32 Billion Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,100,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,238,983 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.49% of Walt Disney worth $2,316,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,806,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $583,255,000 after buying an additional 235,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,098,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $512,143,000 after buying an additional 57,262 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,979,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,882,000 after buying an additional 254,293 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 4,063,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $425,909,000 after buying an additional 315,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,977,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,261,000 after buying an additional 1,117,959 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $110.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $164.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $117.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total transaction of $106,500.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,705.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 710,954 shares of company stock valued at $80,620,932. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

