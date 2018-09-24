Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.98 Million Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,637 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEES stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.52.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

In other news, CEO John Engquist sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $84,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,512,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,613,249.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEES. BidaskClub raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

