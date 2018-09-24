Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.80 Million Stake in National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of National Vision worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in National Vision by 225.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in National Vision by 69.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $43.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $46.63.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $385.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.40 million. National Vision had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $444,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 11,452,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $438,165,801.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 450 shares of company stock valued at $18,146 and sold 16,578,950 shares valued at $634,393,127. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

