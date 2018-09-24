Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 51.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 10.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 30,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

SMCI stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

