Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 789,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $49,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,614,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,151,000 after buying an additional 1,040,711 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 48,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $752,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,451,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $320,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $61,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,424.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $87,441.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,132 shares in the company, valued at $584,995.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,365 shares of company stock worth $275,182. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BWXT opened at $62.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.19%. The business had revenue of $438.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.