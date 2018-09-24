Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NVR were worth $47,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,166,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in NVR by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,722.12, for a total value of $293,988.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,727.09, for a total value of $2,727,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,413.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,108 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,359. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $2,583.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.48. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,558.27 and a 1-year high of $3,700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $46.21 by $2.84. NVR had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $35.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 189.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$2,892.50” rating and set a $3,100.00 target price (down from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,341.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

