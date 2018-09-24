Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,669 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 306,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 172,275 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,431,000.

VRP stock opened at $24.97 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

