Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Holdings Trimmed by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,529,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after acquiring an additional 445,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,721,000 after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 91,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,870 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. ValuEngine cut Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $20.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $658.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.85. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $37.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

