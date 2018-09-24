AVITA Med Ltd/S (AVMXY) PT Set at $65.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on AVITA Med Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of AVMXY opened at $1.75 on Thursday. AVITA Med Ltd/S has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Avita Medical Limited, a medical device company, develops and distributes regenerative products for the treatment of a range of wounds, scars, and skin defects in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Its patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin.

