AVITA Med Ltd/S (AVMXY) PT Set at $65.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on AVITA Med Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Shares of AVMXY opened at $1.75 on Thursday. AVITA Med Ltd/S has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.15.
About AVITA Med Ltd/S
