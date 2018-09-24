Autonio (NIO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,284.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Autonio has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $46,284.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. One Autonio token can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007967 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00280148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00151532 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000199 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009348 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.47 or 0.06831694 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 220,466,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,952,138 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, Ethfinex, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

