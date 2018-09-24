Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class A accounts for approximately 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 355.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 333.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Nomura started coverage on Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.07.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,172.12 on Monday. Alphabet Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $924.51 and a twelve month high of $1,291.44. The stock has a market cap of $815.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

