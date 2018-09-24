Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Upgraded by WBB Securities to Strong-Buy

WBB Securities upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

“Mesoblast announced continued positive survival data for remestemcel-L (allogeneic cell therapy) in children with steroid refractory acute graft vs. host disease (aGvHD). The next step for the company is meeting with FDA to discuss BLA submission. The cell therapy is already approved in Japan (as TEMCELL HS Inj) for aGvHD, licensed to JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd (TYO: 4552 – NR).”,” WBB Securities’ analyst wrote.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $105.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.19% of Arcturus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, develops nucleic acid medicines to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics.

