Archrock Inc (AROC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Archrock reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AROC shares. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

In other Archrock news, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Archrock by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 192,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,403 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Archrock by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Archrock by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Archrock by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Archrock stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 1,737,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

