Apptio (APTI) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APTI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apptio from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apptio to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apptio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apptio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Apptio in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apptio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APTI opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 0.06. Apptio has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $41.36.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million. Apptio had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Apptio will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Morrow sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Lawrence Blasko sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $32,940.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,640 over the last three months. 24.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apptio by 134.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apptio during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apptio during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apptio during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apptio during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

