Apple (AAPL) PT Set at $235.00 by Robert W. Baird

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $235.00 price objective by Robert W. Baird in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Macquarie set a $214.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.66.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $220.04. The company had a trading volume of 677,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,615,988. The company has a market capitalization of $1,069.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $2,976,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,821,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,400 shares of company stock worth $81,052,754. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.