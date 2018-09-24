Antero Resources (AR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.61.

NYSE AR opened at $19.08 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $989.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $46,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Antero Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 36,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Antero Resources by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

