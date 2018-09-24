Andra AP fonden Acquires New Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 260,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $216,682,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,193,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,183,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares during the period. Blue Harbour Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.4% in the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 5,508,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,900 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 5,109,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,602,000 after purchasing an additional 142,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,914,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. ValuEngine lowered ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

In related news, EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,989.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 1,214 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $26,028.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,357 shares in the company, valued at $393,574.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,394 shares of company stock worth $603,627. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

