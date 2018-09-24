Analyzing Electronic Arts (EA) & Imperva (IMPV)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: IMPV) and Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electronic Arts and Imperva’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $5.15 billion 6.81 $1.04 billion $3.44 33.44 Imperva $321.72 million 4.92 $22.86 million ($0.28) -162.86

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Imperva. Imperva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperva has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Electronic Arts and Imperva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 4 21 0 2.84 Imperva 2 8 6 0 2.25

Electronic Arts presently has a consensus price target of $143.10, suggesting a potential upside of 24.41%. Imperva has a consensus price target of $54.09, suggesting a potential upside of 18.62%. Given Electronic Arts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than Imperva.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and Imperva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 14.30% 25.31% 13.89% Imperva -8.59% -6.92% -4.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Imperva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Imperva on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars. It also provides advertisement services on its online Web pages and games; and licenses its game software to third parties. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Imperva

Imperva, Inc. engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments. Its SecureSphere product also secures business-critical applications and data; and provides an accelerated route to address regulatory compliance and establishes a repeatable process for data risk management. The company's Incapsula service delivers cloud-based Website security, distributed denial of service protection, and load balancing and failover; and is designed to deploy and accessible to businesses that need to optimize the security, speed, and availability of their Websites. Its products also include ThreatRadar that provides reputation and crowdsourced security intelligence services; CounterBreach, which protects enterprise data from theft and loss due to compromised, malicious, and careless users; and Imperva Camouflage Data Masking that creates functional data for development, testing, and training by disguising sensitive information while maintaining the characteristics of the original data. In addition, the company provides ongoing product support services for hardware and software; and professional and training services. Imperva, Inc. offers its products and services to banks, retailers, insurers, technology and telecommunication companies, and hospitals; and the United States and other national, state, and local government agencies through a network of distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood Shores, California.

