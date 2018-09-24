Analysts Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) to Announce $0.24 EPS

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $16.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TransAct Technologies an industry rank of 225 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on TACT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

In related news, Chairman Bart C. Shuldman sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $49,852.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Bart C. Shuldman sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $84,608.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,557 shares of company stock worth $299,164 in the last ninety days. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 149,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.99. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 5.91%. analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. TransAct Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

