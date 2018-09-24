Analysts Expect Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. Fly Leasing posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Fly Leasing’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Fly Leasing by 20.9% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 285,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 49,363 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Fly Leasing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 543,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fly Leasing by 74.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 91,953 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing during the second quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLY stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. 241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,300. Fly Leasing has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

