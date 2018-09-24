Analysts Anticipate RingCentral Inc (RNG) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Analysts expect that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. RingCentral posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $160.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on RingCentral to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $89.80 on Monday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.57 and a beta of 0.80.

In other RingCentral news, COO David Sipes sold 9,300 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $754,509.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 299,695 shares in the company, valued at $24,314,255.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 1,264 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $119,574.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,131,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,992 shares of company stock worth $17,667,965. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 141.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

