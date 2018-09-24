Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Oil States International reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.39 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oil States International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 price objective on Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oil States International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

OIS stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.05, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.64. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $38.95.

In other Oil States International news, VP Brian E. Taylor sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $81,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $581,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,630,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 777,021 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Oil States International in the first quarter worth about $12,823,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oil States International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,745,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,334,000 after purchasing an additional 439,297 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Oil States International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after purchasing an additional 282,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,325,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 247,473 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.