Analysts Anticipate Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achillion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Achillion Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Achillion Pharmaceuticals.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

ACHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $147,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHN opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.01. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.82.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

