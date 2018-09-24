AMP Capital Investors Ltd Trims Position in Bruker Co. (BRKR)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,006 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Bruker were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,358,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,618,000 after purchasing an additional 91,058 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,483,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bruker by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 215.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 955,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,578,000 after acquiring an additional 652,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 40.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 223,856 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. BidaskClub raised Bruker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bruker from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $32.87 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.