AMP Capital Investors Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,600 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WGO. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 475.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,622,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,552 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $24,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,782,000 after acquiring an additional 401,814 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 57.6% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 806,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 294,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 858.2% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 268,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 240,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. It operates through two segments, Motorized and Towable. The company manufactures motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support various other lifestyles under the Winnebago brand.

