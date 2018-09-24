AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $492,000 Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 8,479.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 14,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. beau downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

In other Sally Beauty news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,539.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $222,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,429.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.42. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $20.31.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $996.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

