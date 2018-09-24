Amarin (AMRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $874.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.95. Amarin has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 26,942 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $80,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 80,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 637.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 85,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 73,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amarin by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

