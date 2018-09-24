Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class C accounts for approximately 1.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. IMS Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “$1,186.96” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “$1,205.50” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,276.48.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,135.82, for a total value of $82,914.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $440,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,362 shares of company stock worth $105,424,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,166.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.11. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 1-year low of $909.70 and a 1-year high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

