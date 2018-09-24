Alexander Mining (AXM) Shares Up 8.6%

Alexander Mining plc (LON:AXM) shares shot up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 2,968,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,680,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Alexander Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

About Alexander Mining (LON:AXM)

Alexander Mining plc, together with its subsidiary, MetaLeach Limited, operates as a mining and mineral processing technology company in the United Kingdom. It owns and commercializes its proprietary hydrometallurgical mineral processing technologies. The company offers ambient temperature and pressure technologies, such as AmmLeach, which uses ammonia based chemistry to selectively extract base metals, including copper, zinc, and cobalt from ore deposits and concentrates; and HyperLeach, a process that utilizes chlorine based chemistry to solubilize metals comprising copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and rhenium from sulphide ore deposits and concentrates.

