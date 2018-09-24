AeroVironment (AVAV) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $107.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.20. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.65 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.71%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 127.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kirk J. Flittie sold 3,659 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $266,228.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,047,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

