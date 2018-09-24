Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (ANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s earnings. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegean Marine Petroleum Network will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network.

ANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in a report on Monday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of ANW stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 46,712 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 124,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 104,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 960,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 208,410 shares during the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Company Profile

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine fuel logistics company that markets and supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea, and on rivers worldwide. The company offers fueling services to ocean-going and a range of coastal vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, LNG/LPG carriers, car carriers, and ferries, as well as to marine fuel traders, brokers, and other end-users of marine fuel and lubricants.

