Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,391 Shares of Andeavor (ANDV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,391 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in Andeavor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Andeavor by 114.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Andeavor by 719.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Andeavor by 118.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor during the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Andeavor news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $7,835,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,892,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephan E. Tompsett sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $74,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,141 shares of company stock worth $38,017,662. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANDV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Andeavor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Andeavor from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

Shares of NYSE ANDV opened at $154.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Andeavor has a 12-month low of $89.58 and a 12-month high of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. Andeavor had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.52%. equities research analysts predict that Andeavor will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

About Andeavor

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

