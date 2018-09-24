Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc (CBA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:CBA) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 776,116 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund by 20.8% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 795,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 292,075 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 290,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 376,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 57,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBA opened at $7.95 on Monday. ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $9.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

