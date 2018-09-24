Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,444 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Ashler Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 27.2% during the second quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 5,099,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,110 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 111.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,719,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,414,000 after purchasing an additional 908,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,256,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,066,000 after purchasing an additional 866,355 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter worth about $37,756,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter worth about $26,239,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $60.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $59.43 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

