Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $3.85 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,133 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 130,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $14,957,209.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,089.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 710,954 shares of company stock worth $80,620,932. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $110.40 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $117.90. The firm has a market cap of $164.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

