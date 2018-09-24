Acxiom (ACXM) & Inovalon (INOV) Head to Head Survey

Acxiom (NASDAQ: INOV) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acxiom and Inovalon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acxiom $917.41 million 4.30 $23.48 million $0.44 115.68 Inovalon $449.36 million 3.62 $34.81 million $0.23 46.30

Inovalon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acxiom. Inovalon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acxiom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Acxiom and Inovalon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acxiom 0 0 5 0 3.00 Inovalon 1 1 0 0 1.50

Acxiom currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.63%. Inovalon has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Inovalon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inovalon is more favorable than Acxiom.

Volatility & Risk

Acxiom has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovalon has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Acxiom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Inovalon shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Acxiom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Inovalon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Acxiom and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acxiom 2.34% 3.93% 2.45% Inovalon -0.40% 3.69% 1.98%

Summary

Acxiom beats Inovalon on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acxiom

Acxiom Corporation operates a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales. This segment offers LiveRamp IdentityLink, an identity resolution service that ties data back to real people and makes it possible to onboard that data for people-based marketing initiatives across digital channels. Its IdentityLink serves brands and agencies, marketing technology providers, data owners, and publishers. The Audience Solutions segment offers consumer demographics products, including InfoBase products to marketers with the ability to identify and reach the right audience with the right message across traditional and digital channels; and AbiliTec, which enables brands recognize individuals and households using various types of input variables and connect identities online and offline. The Marketing Services segment offers marketing database services, and strategy and analytics. The company serves companies and organizations in the financial services, insurance, information services, direct marketing, retail, consumer packaged goods, technology, automotive, healthcare, travel, and communications industries, as well as in the non-profit and government sectors. Acxiom Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance. It serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company provides technology that supports approximately 500 healthcare organizations. Its platforms are informed by data pertaining to approximately 932,000 physicians; 455,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 240 million individuals and 37 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

